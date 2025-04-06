Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading Down 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.03 and last traded at $42.77. Approximately 4,660,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 5,299,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.45.

In other news, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 13,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $826,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,220. The trade was a 19.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer A. Doudna sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,990. The trade was a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,601,969 shares of company stock valued at $317,330,782.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tempus AI by 10.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter worth about $502,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

