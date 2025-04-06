Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,333 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 72,781 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $30,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 676.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $141.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Melius raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

