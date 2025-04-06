Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $170.19 and last traded at $172.95, with a volume of 258733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.38.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.70.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

