Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $7.64 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 695.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,593 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Xylem by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 66.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,325,000 after purchasing an additional 691,618 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 89.6% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,094,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Citigroup cut Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.04 and a 200-day moving average of $125.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

