NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 11.7% – What’s Next?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.30. 36,824,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 55,882,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIO from $8.90 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

NIO Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 5,388.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,394,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296,601 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,185,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 263,338 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,151,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 589,082 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP increased its stake in NIO by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 933,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

