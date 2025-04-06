Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,457 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $26,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

