Darden Wealth Group Inc Cuts Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Darden Wealth Group Inc lowered its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $123.69 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $206.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

