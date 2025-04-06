Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.3% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of RQI stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

