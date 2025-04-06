JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.76

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the information services provider on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a 2.7% increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74.

JD.com has a payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect JD.com to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Price Performance

JD stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. JD.com has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JD.com stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.