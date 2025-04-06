Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Buys 154,588 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,404,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,588 shares during the quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line makes up 7.0% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $36,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

