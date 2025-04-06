Cybersecurity Stocks To Consider – April 3rd

Alphabet, Dell Technologies, and CrowdStrike are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of companies that specialize in protecting computer systems, networks, and data from digital threats, such as cyberattacks, malware, and data breaches. These stocks tend to appeal to investors due to the growing importance of digital security across industries, driven by the continual evolution and intensification of cyber risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $5.43 on Thursday, reaching $151.61. 18,517,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,353,515. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.19 and a 200 day moving average of $176.95. Alphabet has a one year low of $147.22 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $14.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.95. 15,990,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,268,158. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.88.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $19.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $351.69. 1,710,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The company has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 689.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.03.

