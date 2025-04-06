Darden Wealth Group Inc Purchases 12,198 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Darden Wealth Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

