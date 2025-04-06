Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

DYNT opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $933,860.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

