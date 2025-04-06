Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evogene in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Evogene Stock Down 6.9 %

EVGN opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. Evogene has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 109.05% and a negative net margin of 314.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evogene stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Evogene at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

