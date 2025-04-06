Insider Buying: UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Insider Purchases 11,736 Shares of Stock

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) insider Stuart J. Bridges bought 11,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £13,261.68 ($17,100.81).

UIL Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:UTL opened at GBX 113 ($1.46) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.22. UIL Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 92 ($1.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 121 ($1.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £99.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.80.

UIL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. UIL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.81%.

UIL Company Profile

UIL Limited is focused on uncovering investments with underlying value.

UIL’s investment objective is to maximise shareholder returns by identifying and investing in investments worldwide where the underlying value is not fully recognised.

UIL Limited (formerly Utilico Investments Limited and Utilico Limited) is an exempted closed-end Bermuda incorporated investment company, established as a successor to Utilico Investment Trust plc.

