Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) Insider James Ormonde Purchases 320,338 Shares

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) insider James Ormonde purchased 320,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £150,558.86 ($194,144.24).

Argentex Group Stock Performance

Shares of Argentex Group stock opened at GBX 44.27 ($0.57) on Friday. Argentex Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £54.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.96.

Get Argentex Group alerts:

Argentex Group (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported GBX (1.30) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Argentex Group had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 17.07%. Analysts forecast that Argentex Group PLC will post 1120 EPS for the current year.

About Argentex Group

As global payment and currency risk management specialists, we offer bespoke services alongside market leading technology for businesses and financial institutions. When choosing Argentex, you will benefit from competitive rates, tailored risk management solutions and the certainty that your organisation is in safe hands.

Argentex is listed on the London Stock Exchange, with offices in the UK, the Netherlands, Australia and the UAE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argentex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.