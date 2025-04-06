Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHTR. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.18.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock opened at $338.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.63. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.