StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Power REIT Price Performance

Power REIT stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Power REIT stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Power REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

