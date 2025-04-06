Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,881 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Sprout Social by 100.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Stock Down 2.5 %

Sprout Social stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.11. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.04.

Insider Activity

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $107.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $1,266,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,136 shares in the company, valued at $859,397.12. This represents a 59.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $151,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,922.90. This trade represents a 14.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,919 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sprout Social

Sprout Social Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.