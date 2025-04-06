World Investment Advisors Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 5.7 %

IMCB opened at $67.09 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $82.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

