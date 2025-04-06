World Investment Advisors Sells 163,106 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

World Investment Advisors reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,106 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $24.10 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

