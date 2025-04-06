World Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

World Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 455.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $232.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.22 and a one year high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

