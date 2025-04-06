Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.68 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.65.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

