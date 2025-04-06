World Investment Advisors Acquires 10,005 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Worley Group bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,181,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,452,000 after acquiring an additional 55,995 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $942,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC opened at $29.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

