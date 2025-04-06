World Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $61.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.65. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $73.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.88.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

