Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $99.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.56. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $97.82 and a twelve month high of $121.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

