Best Retail Stocks To Follow Now – April 3rd

Tesla, Apple, Amazon.com, Microsoft, and Alibaba Group are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that primarily operate in the sale of goods and services directly to consumers. Their performance is often closely linked to consumer spending patterns and economic conditions, making them a critical indicator of market sentiment in the retail sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $14.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $268.62. 100,215,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,056,833. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $864.02 billion, a PE ratio of 131.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded down $19.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.00. 60,393,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,835,181. The company has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.36.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN traded down $15.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.81. 65,293,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,165,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.22. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $376.33. 15,961,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,572,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $367.24 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $402.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.84. 22,436,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,447,868. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.55. The stock has a market cap of $308.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

