Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 1036345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 5.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 21.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 25,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 77,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

