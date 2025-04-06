Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 1036345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 5.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
