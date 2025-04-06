Utility Stocks To Watch Today – April 3rd

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks refer to shares of companies engaged in providing essential services like electricity, water, and natural gas. These stocks are typically characterized by steady earnings and dividends due to the consistent demand for utility services, making them attractive for more risk-averse investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $14.14 on Thursday, reaching $268.62. 100,215,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,057,686. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $536.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,903. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $496.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.77. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $539.00.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE F traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,183,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,238,131. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

