Lyrical Asset Management LP Reduces Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Lyrical Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,937 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5,253.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in Aptiv by 49.3% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 9,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $234,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE APTV opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

