Titleist Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Titleist Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus set a $160.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.72.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.88 and a 200 day moving average of $128.94. The company has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a PE ratio of 86.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.67 and a 52-week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

