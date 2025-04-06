Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 131 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $181.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $176.67 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

