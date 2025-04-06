Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Stake Cut by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,676 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,682,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,638,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,540,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSVM opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $587.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $61.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

