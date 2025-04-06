iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.44 and last traded at $42.12, with a volume of 212186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Energy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,855,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,278,000 after purchasing an additional 223,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,722,000 after buying an additional 181,269 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 293,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after buying an additional 94,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after buying an additional 186,465 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

