Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 625.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 34,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 30,167 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $30.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

