Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 25,540 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,540 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 300.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $143.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.40. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

