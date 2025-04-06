Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.24 and last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 2190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,728,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,080 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 64,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 525.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 50,302 shares during the period.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

