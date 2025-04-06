Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 3,892 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,811.48. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.05.

Marriott International Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $214.58 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

