Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.74 and last traded at $62.40, with a volume of 45493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.90.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average of $72.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,591,000 after purchasing an additional 44,828 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 155,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 102,458 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

