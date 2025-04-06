Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 153 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 202.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 269,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,741,000 after purchasing an additional 180,519 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $2,608,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 85.3% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 20.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of UPS opened at $97.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.82 and a 200 day moving average of $125.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.57 and a 1-year high of $153.42.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Baird R W cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

