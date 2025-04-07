Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Trading Up 2.2% – Time to Buy?

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. 58,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 143,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $16.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 443.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

