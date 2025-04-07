Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 272,662 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 207,922 shares.The stock last traded at $11.68 and had previously closed at $10.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Navigator Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $821.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.87 million. Navigator had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navigator

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

See Also

