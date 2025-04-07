Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Shares Down 14.8% – Time to Sell?

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.54 and last traded at $15.54. 4,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 17,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Company Profile

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

See Also

