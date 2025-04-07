ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $89,673.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,756.85. This represents a 21.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,171 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $54,065.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,957.45. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,433 shares of company stock valued at $187,319 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACAD opened at $15.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

