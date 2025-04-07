Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $225.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.77 and a 200-day moving average of $260.49. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.88 and a 12-month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.30.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $13,293,565.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,120,802.68. The trade was a 46.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $11,249,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at $13,698,667.50. This trade represents a 45.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,925 shares of company stock worth $42,973,845 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

