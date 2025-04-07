Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cormark lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.69.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 8.9 %

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

CG opened at C$7.98 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.90 and a 52 week high of C$10.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centerra Gold

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 8,563 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$70,901.64. Also, Director Paul Nicholas Wright purchased 35,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$283,752.00. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

