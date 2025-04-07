U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $2.90.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 450,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 154,836 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

