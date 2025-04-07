U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $2.90.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.40%.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
