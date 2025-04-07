Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 737 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

VPL opened at $65.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average of $74.05. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $63.86 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.4178 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

