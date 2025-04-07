SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 105,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 351% from the previous session’s volume of 23,379 shares.The stock last traded at $95.49 and had previously closed at $99.30.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $752.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7733 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

