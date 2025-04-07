SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 105,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 351% from the previous session’s volume of 23,379 shares.The stock last traded at $95.49 and had previously closed at $99.30.
SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $752.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.44.
SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7733 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF
The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
