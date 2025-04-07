Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.80. Yalla Group shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 485,411 shares traded.
Yalla Group Trading Up 7.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $791.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $90.83 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yalla Group
Yalla Group Company Profile
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yalla Group
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.