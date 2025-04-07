Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.80. Yalla Group shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 485,411 shares traded.

Yalla Group Trading Up 7.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $791.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $90.83 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yalla Group

Yalla Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Yalla Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Yalla Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 40,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 168,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 36,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

